IOM urges govt partners, UN to design gender-responsive migration policies

By Fortune Abang

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Nigeria Mission, has called on government partners, civil society organisations, and the UN community in Nigeria to design gender-responsive migration policies to foster gender equality.

Nigeria Chief of Mission, Frantz Celestine, made the call in a statement in commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated globally on March 8.

This year’s IWD with the theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” acknowledges the contribution of women and girls around the world, particularly in leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response for a sustainable future.

According to him, the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development commitment to “leave no-one behind” recognises both migration and gender equality as integral to sustainable development.

“More than 135 million female migrants comprise somewhat less than half of the…