IWD: Yahaya Bello says women inclusion non-negotiable

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov.Yahaya Bello of Kogi says the inclusion of women in governance, politics and across all sectors is non-negotiable.

Bello said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, in commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day.

According to him, women inclusion is necessary because they are critical to the nation’s progress.

He said that that the inclusion of women in governance should be prioritised at local and international levels.

He advised women to keep breaking stereotypes and biases, which was in line with the theme of this year’s celebration.

The governor noted that African woman, especially in Nigeria, was a profile in courage who have excelled in spite of the often systemic non-inclusion which they face.

“Women continue to excel in every role possible and are undeniably the pillars of the society and custodians of our way of life.

”We cannot ask the women to fight harder for their rights because all the…