Mark ‘D’ Ball: TAP out dunk Benue Braves 88-83, record first win

By Victor Okoye

The Assist Planet (TAP) Basketball Club on Monday out dunked Benue Braves 88-83, to record their first win at the ongoing Mark ‘D’ Ball Men’s basketball championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ogun-based club and Benue Braves came into the Phase 1, Group 3 Matchday three fixture on a two-game loss apiece and were, therefore, desperate for a win.

However, it was the TAP team who showed more hunger and desire right from the blast of the referee’s whistle and deservedly took the first quarter at 23-22.

But, Benue Braves gradually clawed their way back into the game in the second quarter as they rallied to take it 23-17, for a 45-40 lead at half time.

The game took on a ding-doing pattern as TAP came back with more strength and vigour to take the third set 28-15 for a 68-60 lead.

However, it was the turn of the Benue Braves as they looked to turn the tide in their favour when they won the fourth quarter with…