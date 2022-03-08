NAN MD pledges to support women to excel

By olasade Akpan

Mr Buki Ponle, the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has pledged to give women in the organisation the necessary support they need to excel.

He made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja, when some female members of staff paid him a visit in commemoration of the International Women’s Day celebration.

Ponle, while extolling the numerous virtues of the womenfolk, said that if given the opportunity, women would give their best to the society.

“I will always be there to support you and give you the necessary tools to make your job easier,’’ he said.

According to him, those who put women at the back row are just undoing and punishing themselves and their society.

“So we always defer to remember because I know their essence and their importance and I know that without women, men cannot move anywhere.

“I am happy to note that if you go to any graduation ceremony in the universities, you will see that women outnumber men and it means that…