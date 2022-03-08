Nasarawa Govt woos investors for housing programme

By Perpetua Onuegbu

Nasarawa State Government says it is willing to collaborate with more investors, through the provision of land for it housing programme.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe said this when a delegation of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing commissioned the Phase 1 of the National Housing Programme on Monday in Lafia.

Akabe said the state government housing programme was a priority because of the importance of shelter for it citizens.

According to him, our state is blessed with natural and human resources and we call on investors to come and join us in building houses for our people.

He said although the state government had collaborated with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to build low income houses, the state government would be willing to collaborate with other investors to do more.

“We appreciative the ministry for building these houses and also call on it to help in building our roads, especially the one leading to the…