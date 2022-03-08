NUGA gets go-ahead for UNILAG 2022 — LOC

By Vivian Ibobo

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Nigeria University Games (NUGA) has reached agreement with the striking Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) to hold the 2022 NUGA as scheduled.

The Executive Secretary of NUGA 2022, Dr Joseph Awoyinfa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

NAN reports that University of Lagos ((Unilag) will be hosting the 2022 NUGA between March 16 and March 26.

About 10,000 student athletes and officials from 136 universities across the country are expected to participate in 17 different games during the event.

Awoyinfa assured that the strike would not take any shine off the games, adding that the academic union had given the go-ahead to use the three weeks for the games.

“ASUU is on warning strike which is for a 4-week period and at the expiration of the warning strike, which will expire on March 14, ASUU has graciously said that NUGA is an extra-curricular…