Okowa commiserates with Keyamo on father’s demise

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Chief Festus Keyamo, (SAN) on the passing of his father, Pa Matthias Keyamo.

According to family sources, late Pa Keyamo passed on peacefully at the age of 83 on Saturday, in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Monday in Asaba, joined the Keyamo family and the people of Effurun to mourn the departed patriarch.

He said Pa Keyamo’s death was a great loss not only to his family and the people of Effurun but the Urhobo nation, given his invaluable contributions to the cause of humanity.

He said that Pa Keyamo lived a life of impact and urged the family to be consoled by his legacies.

He paid glowing tribute to the disease for being a good father to his children and others.

The governor urged the family to take solace in the fact that the late patriarch lived to witness…