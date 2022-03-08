Vice President Osinbajo turns 65

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was born on March 8, 1957, has clocked 65 years.

Osinbajo survived a helicopter crash in Kogi on Feb. 2, 2019, and won re-election on Feb. 23, 2019, for another four-year term with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo, Nigeria’s 5th vice president, is the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), which deliberates on economic planning efforts and programmes of the various tiers of government.

As the chairman of NEC, Osinbajo has superintended over critical resolutions on economy, health, technology, agriculture, infrastructure and security among others.

At the onset of COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Buhari asked him to chair the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC), which drafted the Economic Sustainability (ESP) being implemented at present to shore up the economy.

He also chairs the Health Sector Reform Committee, National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy Committee, and Presidential Committee on the…