Women not out to override men by seeking gender equality – Expert

By Angela Atabo

Dr Ojobo Atuluku, the Director, Christian Aid International Programmes, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) says the constant push for gender equality by Nigerian women is not because they want to override men.

Atuluku said this in a zoom interview with newsmen as part of activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day on Monday.

She said that the theme for 2022 celebration “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, was a call to break the bias, a call to imagine a gender equal world, free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

According to her, gender equality is when people of all genders have equal rights, responsibilities and opportunities.

Atuluku said that the thought of women overriding men had always been the dominant thoughts whenever the issue of gender was raised.

She said that that was what led to the rejection of all women-related bills by the National Assembly in the recent Constitutional amendment.

“This was…