2023 elections: Army chief urges officers to remain non-partisan

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief Of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army to remain non-partisan in the discharge of their duties during and after the 2023 general elections.

Yahaya, gave the charge at a two-day Career Planning and Management Seminar for officers of the Nigerian Army organised by the Department of Military Secretary on Tuesday in Abuja.

The COAS, who was represented by the Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Maj.-Gen. Charles Ofoche, said that military officers must be professional and above board in their conducts.

He said the seminar was part of efforts by the Nigerian army to ensure that its personnel remained professional in all their activities and operations across the country.

“I would like to use this forum to reiterate the need for all to remain nonpartisan as we approach the 2023 general elections.

“Efforts are in place to ensure that the conduct of officers and men before,…