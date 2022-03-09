Abuja City FC target promotion to NPFL

Abuja City FC

By Aderonke Ojo

Moses Adams, the Sporting Director of a Nigeria National League (NNL) club side, City FC of Abuja, says the club’s target is to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Adams told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Abuja based team, which currently leads NNL Group A1 with 12 points from four matches, would not waiver in meeting its target.

“We have missed having an Abuja team play in the NPFL and I see City FC as that team to break the jinx.

“We need to have City FC play in the NPFL, that way, more Abuja fans will be able to watch the top league matches and not focus on the English Premier League alone.

“We have invested a lot in this team, in terms of welfare, players, the coaching staff and more, so we expect nothing short of a qualification to the country’s top tier of football,” he said.

NAN reports that City FC had defeated Mighty Jets of Jos 2-0, FWC 2-1, Oyah Sports FC…