Beneficiaries laud Red Cross on cash transfer

By Franca Ofili

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) cash transfer in Benue, have commended the society for the gesture, saying it has helped relieved their hardship.

A cross section of those interviewed by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ogbadibo, Benue, expressed happiness over the transfer.

Mrs Mary Attah, a widow in Ogbadibo community, said that life had been difficult for her as she was saddled with the responsibility of the upkeep of her children after the death of her husband.

Attah said that things had been very difficult for her and the children since the demise of her husband.

“I have little business I do but with this N30,000, I can increase my goods and make more profit.

“Life was very difficult, eating and feeding was a problem, my children could not go to school so with the cash, live will be beautiful for us.

“I thank the society for coming to my assistance, they did as promised, God bless them,’’ she said.

Mrs…