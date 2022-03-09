Customs impounds N42m worth of donkey meat

By Muhammad Lawal

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi State Area Command, has impounded an articulated vehicle loaded with donkey skin worth more than N42 million.

The Comptroller, Mr Joseph Attah, who disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, described the act as illegal.

He said it contravened the International Convention on Wildlife of which Nigeria is a “signatory.“

Attah explained that two suspects, a driver and a passenger, had been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The comptroller said: “What you are seeing here today is a product of endangered species. Nigeria as a nation is a signatory to the International Convention on Wildlife.

“It means that animals that are globally classified as endangered species are not supposed to be hunted, poached and not to be eaten as meat.

“After a thorough searching, we discovered that 1,390 sacks of donkey meat were concealed in the sacks.

“In my interactions with one of those who have…