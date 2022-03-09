IWD 2022: Tallen calls on Nigerians to promote gender equality

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Women Affairs Minister Pauline Tallen has called on all Nigerians to join hands together to promote gender equality in the country.

Tallen made the call at the 5th edition of Generation Equality International Football Tournament organised by Fame Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation, as part of the activities marking this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

The minister, who performed the event’s kick-off in Abuja, said women should be given the opportunity to be policy makers.

“God did not make a mistake by creating a woman. He didn’t create a woman to be trampled upon.

“He created women to be a help-mate, a partner in progress, so we are calling on Nigerian men and everyone to join hands together and move the issue of women forward,’’ Tallen said.

She also called on women in the country to continue to strive while moaning the Gender Equality Bill that was turned down by the National Assembly last week.

“ I pray that this…