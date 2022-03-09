IWD: KFP urges women to participate in 2023 elections

By Angela Atabo

Kalthum Foundation for Peace (KFP), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged women to take the bull by the horns by participating in politics ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Chairperson of KFP, Ummul-Khalthum Muhammad, made the call in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Muhammad said the call became necessary as people across the globe celebrated the socio-economic, cultural, and political achievements of women on International Women’s Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

NAN also reports that this year’s campaign is represented by the #BreakTheBias# hashtag.

It called on people to work towards a world that is equitable, inclusive, and free from bias and discrimination for women moving forward.

Muhammad also urged women to participate effectively in the political processes building up to 2023 general…