IWD: Nigeria cannot be behind in addressing women inequality – UN group

By Fortune Abang

Nigeria cannot afford to be behind in addressing women’s exclusion from decision-making,” says Naomi Nwokolo, the Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact Network, Nigeria.

Nwokolo said this in an address at the virtual session of 110 stock exchange’s “Ring-the-Bell”, organised by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), on Tuesday.

The IWD with the theme “Break the Bias: Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow” is celebrated globally every March 8.

According to her, this year’s IWD theme is apt, because it reiterates the idea that the world must embrace the importance of women’s full and effective involvement in decision-making in general.

Nwokolo said: “In today’s Nigeria, we cannot afford to be behind in addressing women’s exclusion from decision-making.

“Women’s full and effective participation in all aspects of development, as well as equitable…