IWD: Women accountants advocate 50% affirmative action for women

By Ruth Oketunde

The Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Abuja Chapter, has called for 50 per cent affirmative action for women in the coming political dispensation.

Ms Mbang Esu, Chairperson of the association, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja, on the sidelines of activities to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated annually March 8.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the association took its celebration to the Garki International Market, Abuja.

NAN also reports that this year’s celebration is under the hashtag #Break the Bias, and the theme; “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow. “

Esu maintained that it was important to encourage positive change for women and advocate for a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination of all kinds.

She urged women to forge ahead in their various areas of professions and continue to “break the glass ceiling.“

“We are joining our voice with all the…