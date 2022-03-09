NDE trains 50 unemployed graduates in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 unemployed graduates on enterprises and financial counselling clinic (NDE- efcc) in Kebbi.

The Director- General, NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said this during the one- week training of the graduates in Birnin-Kebbi on Wednesday.

He said that the aim of the training was to encourage the graduates to be self-employed.

Nuhu-Fiko, represented by the State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma-Machika, said the objective of the training was also to sensitise the graduates on realities of Nigeria’s labour market.

“The aim is also to counsel participants to choose the type of business that fits their interests, skills and competencies.

“The training is also aimed at proper conceptualisation of their chosen businesses into feasible business ideas and write appropriate feasibility study reports or business plans.

“Another objective is to interface between resource…