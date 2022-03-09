PPP will boost mining investment– Official

The Director-General, Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Mr Obadiah Nkom says Public Private Partnership (PPP) will boost huge investment in the mining sector.

The D-G, who received a delegation from Optiva Resources Ltd., a UK- based Investment organisation and its Investment Advisers, NPL Advisors said investing in the Nigeria mining sector “is a huge opportunity”.

Nkom said this in a statement by Mrs Sade Fatoke, Head, Press Unit of MCO, in Abuja.

He listed the available mineral titles, as Exploration Licence, Quarry Lease, Small Scale mining Lease, Water Use Permit and Mining Lease, adding that they were particularly opened to foreign investors.

He also assured of more conducive environment for mining investors, adding that the principles adopted by the agency had made application process more transparent.

“MCO is now online and the best time to invest in Nigeria mineral sector is now,” he said.

He said that the Federal Government in collaboration with the…