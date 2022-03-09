We can’t optimally deliver on our mandate with 39 staff – VCN

By Felicia Imohimi

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has described 39 members staff of the council nationwide as grossly inadequate for optimal regulation of veterinary services in the country.

Dr Ezenwa Nwakonobi, Ag. Registrar of the council said this at the unveiling of VCN signage constructed by five NYSC Corps members of 2020, Batch B, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members are Dr. Comfort Ndor, Dr. Faith Kaka, Dr Mustapha Umar, Dr.Fatima Saidu and Dr. Amarachi Ezeocha.

Nwakonobi identified inadequate human capacity both veterinary officers and support staff as a huge challenge and impediment to the council to effectively carry out its mandates as a regulatory body.

According to him, the council as an agency of the government has the mandate to regulate the practice and set standard for training of would-be veterinarians.

He said that the council also had the ability to regulate the practice of veterinarians and…