COAS tasks troops to increase operations against economic saboteurs

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has charged troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army to increase operational activities against economic saboteurs in their Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Yahaya gave the charge while inaugurating a block of 30 units of one bedroom flat accommodation for soldiers at Camp Tukur Buratai Barracks, Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The COAS said that the activities of oil thieves and illegal oil bunkering in the region were bleeding the nation’s economy.

He urged troops to eradicate oil theft and pipeline vandalism in their AOR to create requisite enabling environment for legitimate economic activities to thrive.

Yahaya said that the project was initiated to address the dearth of accommodation in the Brigade.

He restated his commitment to improve on the welfare of troops by uplifting the…