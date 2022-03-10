Contributory health scheme targets 750,000 enrolees in Gombe

By Hajara Leman

The Gombe State Contributory Health Management Agency (GoHealth ), says it has targeted 750, 000 new enrolees from the informal sector in 2022.

Dr Abubakar Musa, the Team lead, GoHealth, stated this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

Musa said that the agency has so far enrolled over 200, 000 persons from the private sector.

“The informal sector covers employees of companies, additional dependents, artisans and those that were not covered under the formal sector,” he said.

Musa said that the agency has enrolled 70,000 persons from the formal since the inception of the programme in 2021.

”The importance of the scheme cannot be overemphasised. It is meant for the poor, vulnerable and to make healthcare easily affordable,” he said.

Musa said that 67 health facilities were accredited as service providers adding that all of them were providing quality service to enrolees.

”These facilities are well equipped…