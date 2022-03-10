Desertification: Community urged to cooperate with officials, take ownership of projects

Mrs Habiba Ibrahim, Coordinator, Field Officer, National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), has urged communities in Kano State to continue to cooperate with officials of NAGGW and take ownership of projects.

Ibrahim made the call during the assessment of field investment by the agency, on Wednesday in Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NAGGW visited Makoda and Danbatta Local Government Areas on the assessment of field investment.

Ibrahim said that Nigeria was one of the countries of great green wall initiative, faced with challenges of land degradation, drought, climate change among others in 11 frontline states.

The coordinator said that the agency was established to prevent such challenges effectively.

She said that effective cooperation by the communities would continue to yield better result and safeguard the projects in the state.

“My advice to all the communities in the state is to continue engaging more in the good working…