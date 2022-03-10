Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife docked for alleged cyberstalking

By Wandoo Sombo

The ex-wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, was on Thursday docked for cyberstalking.

Chikwendu was arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

A former senator, Mrs Grace Bent, sued Chikwendu, for alleged defamation of character and cyberstalking.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to her.

Following her not guilty plea, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Victor prayed the court for a date to commence trial and also prayed the court to remand Chikwendu in the Correctional Centre in Kuje.

He said the defendant should be remanded pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

However, counsel to Chikwendu, Mr Alex Ejesieme, SAN, opposed the application describing it as funny.

“I am surprised that counsel is making this funny application,” Ejesieme said.

The senior lawyer told the court that he had filed an application for bail and that the…