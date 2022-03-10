FCTA empowers 600 youths in greenhouse farming skills

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has empowered 600 youths with practical skills in Greenhouse farming technology, targeted at propelling them to gainfully venture into agriculture sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the youths drawn from the FCT Agriculture based groups across the six area councils would be exposed to greenhouse management practices.

The Mandate Secretary for the FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, while inaugurating the programme said it is in line with the policy thrust of the FCTA predicated on unearthing the abundant potentials of the agriculture sector in the territory.

He said that the agriculture secretariat is committed to positively engage the teeming population of youths in productive ventures across the various agricultural value chains.

Ibrahim noted that the secretariat veered into the greenhouse crop production in 2020 as pilot demonstration project…