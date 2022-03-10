FRSC targets 20% reduction in fatality rate in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

The Ifo Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun on Thursday reiterated its commitment to reduce fatality and road crashes rates to 20 and 15 per cent respectively in 2022.

The Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Joseph Akinsanya, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Akinsanya said the command intended to achieve this by intensifying operations through effective patrol and quick rescue response to accident victims.

The unit commander also said that they had also planned to improve on the public enlightenment campaign by going to churches, mosques and motor parks to sensitise the public on the importance of safety.

“The FRSC wants to appeal to motorists to cooperate with the corps towards reducing the road crashes and fatality rates by strictly adhering to traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

Akinsanya admonished motorists against excessive speeding, dangerous driving and driving against…