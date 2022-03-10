I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi

By Douglas Okoro

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi on Wednesday in Abakaliki said he has no regrets defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor stated this while addressing members and supporters of the party during a solidarity rally held at the Udensi Water Fountain Round about in Abakaliki.

Umahi, who appealed for calm, assured APC faithful, supporters and friends of the administration who thronged the venue of the rally to express their love and solidarity that the judgement sacking him as governor would not stand.

He reiterated that he had no regrets dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whom he accused of desperation and bent on distracting his administration.

“I have no regrets leaving PDP. The judgement sacking me as your governor will not stand at appeal and I remain the governor as I’m still working.

“I said the lawyers of PDP are the ones doing forum shopping and I’m going to report the lawyers to NBA to discipline them…