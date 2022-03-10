IWD: Group trains journalists on gender-responsive reporting

By Diana Omueza

BAOBAB for Women’s Human Rights, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has trained 25 Journalists on Gender-Responsive Reporting of Sexual Violence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day workshop is targeted at traditional and new media organisations on Leadership and Gender-Responsive Reporting of Sexual Violence in Nigeria.

Ms Bunmi Dipo-Salami, Executive Director of the group, said that training journalists on gender-responsive reporting had become pertinent as against societal stigma.

Dipo-Salami said that the training workshop was also part of activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day celebrations, with the theme: “Breaking the Bias”.

“The Nigerian society continues to be shaped by discriminatory stereotypes perpetuated, sometimes inadvertently by the media to maintain the status quo.

“This trend contributes significantly to re-victimisation of survivors rather than shaming perpetrators of sexual violence.

“In…