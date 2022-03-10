Lagos begins publication of details of convicted sex offenders

By Moji Eniola

The Lagos State Government has begun publishing details of convicted sex offenders as part of measures to check sexual violence and create public awareness of such misdeeds.

Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), made this known on Thursday in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The DSVA said the publication of the details of the convicted sex offenders was in keeping with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s zero tolerance to all forms of domestic and sexual violence.

The details to be published would include the name and picture of the sex offender, the nature of the offence as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the court.

The details of sex convicts would be published periodically on the state government’s website, (www.lagosstate.gov.ng), the website of the Ministry of Justice (https://lagosstatemoj.org) and the website of the DSVA (www.dsvrtlagos.org).

According to…