Minister, I-G mourn DIG Egbunike

By Monday Ijeh

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has expressed shock over the sudden death of Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) who died on Tuesday.

Dingyadi, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, on Wednesday in Abuja, described Egbunike, as a highly celebrated cop.

The minister expressed sympathy with the immediate family of the late DIG during his condolence visit to the deceased residence in Abuja.

He said the death of Egbunike was a great loss to his immediate family, the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria respectively.

The minister prayed that God Almighty should grant the deceased eternal rest, comfort his immediate family and the Nigeria Police Force as well.

Dingyadi enjoined the Nigeria Police family to draw strength from the outstanding prowess of the departed DIG and see his professionalism and conduct as morale beacon for excellence in the discharge of their…