Natural resources: Group advocates more sensitisation to promote foreign investment

The United States Latino American Chamber of Commerce (USLACC) says more sensitisation on the natural resources found in the country is needed to promote foreign investments in Africa.

Mrs Ifeoma Ejiogu, the USLACC African representative, said this at an event on Thursday, in Abuja.

She said that the event titled “African-Foreign Investors Trade Summit” is aimed at catalysing Africa’s economic growth and unlocking its potential by attracting the world to invest in it.

Ejiogu added that the chamber on its part had laid out series of events which would run through the year, all in its bid to revolutionise all sectors of the African economy.

“We are going to make foreign investors to know that a lot abound in Africa, that is the only way we can have industrialisation.

“This is because presently, we export raw materials but we suppose to process these things, give added value to what we have and that is where youths can get employments and jobs.

“If we sensitise Africans…