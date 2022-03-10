Tech firm says satellite technology effective in disaster mgt.

By Stellamaris Ashinze

A technology firm, Access Partnership, on Thursday released a Fair Tech Institute whitepaper leveraging satellite technology for more effective disaster management efforts in Africa and globally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “whitepaper”, is an informational document usually issued by a company or not-for-profit organization to promote or highlight the features of a solution, product, or service that it offers or plans to offer.

Ivan Suarez, senior policy manager at Access Partnership outlined the urgency with which governments and the private sectors need to leverage satellite technology for more effective disaster management efforts in Africa and globally.

Suarez said that to reduce the socioeconomic impact of climate-related disasters, governments were encouraged to increase investment in physical and social infrastructure.

He said that government should allow for the upscaling and acceleration of…