UN Women urges NASS to legislate toward promoting women progress, equality

By Ikenna Osuoha

UN Women has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to legislate bills that will not only guarantee gender equality but promote progress of women.

The call is in a statement signed by Ms Comfort Lamptey, the UN Women Representative in Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday.

Lamptey said it was time for Nigeria to heed to the calls of half of its population, the electorate, and adopt similar measures that would ensure greater representation and participation of women in governance.

She reaffirmed the commitment of UN in promoting gender equality for global development, advising that Nigeria should be at the forefront of the advocacy and legislation.

She said “importantly, Nigeria has an obligation based on international and regional commitments to adopt legislation that will help remove barriers that prevent current and future generation of women the right to participate in public life.

“Nigeria should also adopt legislations that will make women to enjoy their…