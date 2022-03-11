APC Chairmanship: Northern youths endorse Al-Makura

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Alliance of Northern Progressive Youths (ANPY), has endorsed ex-Nassarawa governor, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura for the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Chairman position ahead of its March 26 National Convention.

The group’s Director, Gender and Governance, Ms Amina Wakawa, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

She said that Al-Makura was a thoroughbred politician with manifest experience in party administration, governance and legislative procedures.

Wakawa said that Al-Makura represented the right mix of accomplished leadership qualities that would not only add value to the APC but would also facilitate, sustain and build on the successes recorded by the party so far.

She explained that the northern youths decided to support Almakura because of his contribution during the historic merger of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

She…