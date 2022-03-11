Centre seeks media support in tackling illicit arms

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Coordinator, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), retired Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko, has called for media support in tackling proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

Dikko made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, on Thursday, in Abuja.

In a statement by the spokesperson for NCCSALW, Air Commodore Ewejide Akintunde, on Thursday, Dikko commended VON for playing key role in providing independent and impartial radio broadcasting in Nigeria.

He said it was imperative for NCCSALW to collaborate with VON in mainstreaming issues of illicit Small Light Weapons (SALW) eradication efforts in the national discourse.

The coordinator also called for effort towards collaborating and sensitising stakeholders on expected deliverables, projected timelines and key performance indicators required in the achievement of a peaceful and…