Constitutional Order must be fully restored in Sub-region

By Lizzy Okoji

Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Tunis, has stressed that constitutional order must be restored in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, pledging the commitments and interventions of the Parliament to the cause.

Tunis said this at the opening of the Parliament’s First Extraordinary Session of the year holding in Monrovia, Liberia.

The Communications division of the Parliament made this known in its update of the Extraordinary Session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the session seeks to discuss on the political and security situation of Members States with a bid to proffering solutions.

Tunis said that the situation in the Republic of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso exacerbated by the failed coup in Republic of Guinea Bissau are threatening issues that requires urgent attention.

He listed constitutional abuse, deficit in good governance principles, the lack of transparency in the electioneering processes, corruption as well as civil unrest…