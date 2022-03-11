CSO says citizens’ participation key to achieving accountability in governance

By Angela Atabo

“Say No Campaign’’, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) on Friday said fighting corruption through citizens participation remained crucial to achieving accountability in governance.

Convener, Say No Campaign, Ezenwa Nwagwu said this at the Close-Out ceremony of the group’s Campaign Project in Abuja.

Nwagwu, said the Say No Campaign-Nigeria project presented an opportunity for its networks at the state level to intensify the anti-corruption movement in the country.

He said that this was because individuals at the local levels were most relevant in driving community development and good governance in their communities.

He, however, said that while communities were complaining about unaccountable leadership, the personal responsibility needed to hold leaders accountable was being ignored by citizens.

This he said was making some leaders to trample on their rights and privileges.

He said that in order to change the narrative, transform communities to…