Defection: Court fixes April 8 for PDP’s suit against Matawalle

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, fixed April 8 for adoption of final written addresses in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and others.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after parties in the suit confirmed joining issues with one another.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP is praying the court for an order removing Matawalle as governor over his defection from the party to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party also asked the court to sack the senators, House of Representatives members and State House of Assembly’s members who decamped alongside the governor to APC.

Counsel for the PDP (plaintiff), Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, confirmed that all his processes had been filed and served on all the defendants.

Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who was the lawyer to the governor and 34 others, also spoke in the same vein.

Lawyers to the Independent National Electoral…