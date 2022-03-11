FG committed to ending banditry – SGF

By Mohammed Tijjani

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Thursday in Kaduna re-assured that government would end banditry and other crimes in the northwest geo-political zone.

Mustapha gave the assurance in a keynote address at a two-day stakeholders’ engagement on current security challenges in the zone.

The address was delivered on his behalf by Mr David Attah, Director, Special Services at the SGF office.

Attah said that tackling insecurity was one of the three priority areas of the Federal Government which had been working assiduously to reduce it to the barest minimum.

“We will not rest until peace; order and public safety are fully restored in our country.

“Nigeria has been grappling with a number of security challenges that have resulted in loss of valuable lives and displacement of several people as well as destruction of property worth billions of naira,’’ he said.

He noted that as part of efforts to tackle the menace, the…