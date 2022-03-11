Health Insurance: Nasarawa civil servants can now access healthcare services- Gov. Sule

By Sunday John

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says civil servants can now access healthcare services in any medical facilities in the state following the official presentation of Nasarawa State Health Insurance Scheme Identity Cards to them.

The governor made the disclosure in Lafia on Friday at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia (DASH) while inaugurating the presentation of the identity cards to civil servants in the state.

He was represented by the Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe.

According to Gov. Sule, the leaders of the organised labour had rejected the inclusion of the formal sector in the scheme in 2018 citing none implementation of their promotions as the reason.

He, however, said that it was now history as their demands were since met and enrollment of workers had begun.

Sule used the medium to express gratitude to the organised labour for its understanding and support to ensure the success of the programme.

“The health insurance programme can…