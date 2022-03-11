NGO advocates strengthening of traditional justice system in FCT

By Ruth Oketunde

Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls, an NGO has called for the strengthening of traditional justice systems to end sexual and gender-based violence in the FCT.

Its Executive Director, Mrs Abiodun Essiet, made the call on Thursday in Abuja at a one-day capacity training for original inhabitants and traditional rulers in the FCT.

She said that traditional rulers were critical stakeholders in ending sexual and gender-based violence and stressed that it was time for them to add their voices as part of efforts to end the menace.

“We want to promote the rights of girls; we want it to be recognised that the traditional justice system is a means to ending gender and sexual-based violence.

“Traditional rulers have been doing a lot of conflict resolution and helping to settle disputes within communities, but we want them to scale up their interventions.

“We want the traditional rulers to imbibe confidentiality where it is needed and also use alternative…