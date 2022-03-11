Obaseki approves salaries for newly recruited teachers

By Usman Aliyu

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has approved appointment letters, stipends and salaries for all categories of teachers recently recruited in the state.

Mrs Ozavize Salami, Executive Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) announced this on Friday in her address at the graduation ceremony of pedagogically trained teachers and head teachers in the state.

According to her, 232 junior secondary school principals, 744 junior secondary school teachers, 148 head teachers and 1,358 EdoSTAR fellows are graduated after the training, to teach in progressive schools and junior secondary schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while EdoSTAR stands for Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Result under the state’s EdoBest education reform programme.

Progressive schools are schools in riverine, rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Salami noted that the state had designed and implementing a robust school supervisory system that…