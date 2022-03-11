Openness earns Balogun throne of Olubadan- Osinbajo

By David Adeoye/ Suleiman Shehu

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said the openness and large heart of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr) Olalekan Balogun, earned him the throne.

Osinbajo, in his remarks in Ibadan at the installation of Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, also prophesised that the reign of the traditional ruler would witness greatness.

“He was better prepared for the throne, having been a scholar, former senator and champion of indigenous culture and community empowerment,” the vice-president said.

Osinbajo, while congratulating the new Olubadan and Government of Oyo State on the coronation, commended the orderliness and unique steps taken in ascending the throne.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Balogun was installed and presented with the Staff and Instrument of Office by the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, at exactly 12:32 p.m.

Makinde, in his address, urged the new Ibadan foremost traditional ruler to…