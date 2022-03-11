Sack: Umahi, deputy seek stay of execution of judgment

By Taiye Agbaje

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi and others have sought an order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, staying the execution of its judgment directing them to vacate their offices over their defection to another political party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Tuesday in a judgment, ordered Umahi, his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and the 16 lawmakers to vacate their office and seats, following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Ekwo also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to immediately receive from the PDP, the names of its candidates to replace them.

Meanwhile, on Thursday in a motion on notice filed by their counsel, Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, SAN, the applicants prayed the court for an order staying the execution of the orders made against them.

The applicants also prayed the court to stay the execution of its order directing…