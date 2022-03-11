SON sensitises Kano rice millers on 3rd party milling requirement

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has sensitised rice millers in Kano State on its requirements for third party milling.

The Director-General of SON, Malam Faruk Salim, said in Kano that the aim was to empower the millers to make their products to be of standard.

Salim expressed the readiness of the organisation to help factories to ensure they don’t loose their products by using false machine and also to protect customers.

“If you buy a bag of 50 kilos of rice, it will be the same quantity.

“We have technical support to certify every product and make everything easy for them.

“If you standardise a product, it will be available for local consumption and export with the Free Africa Trade, with what we have right now, it makes products easy to move across the border,” he said.

The director-general further explained that if a product was up to standard and producers follow the laid down rules, they would not have any problem in their receiving…