Apply knowledge gained to address contemporary insecurity, CDS tasks graduands

By Philomina Attah

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has urged graduands of Joint Integrated Campaign Planning Course to use the knowledge gained to address the contemporary security challenges in the country.

Irabor made the call in Abuja on Friday, at the closing of the course which was organised by the Defence Headquarters and British military Advisory Training Team (BMATT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants were drawn from the services, military institutions, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

NAN also reports that the inclusion of the DSS, police, NSCDC, NCS and NIS personnel on the course was to generate a synergy, promote rapport and understanding in the roles of campaign planning.

Irabor, who was represented by Rear Admiral Chubuike Azike, the Director of Education, Defence Headquarters, said…