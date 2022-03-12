Association pledges to safeguard interests of university students

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Association of University Students, on Saturday in Keffi, Nasarawa State, reiterated its commitment to safeguard the academic interest and personal welfare of students across the Nigerian universities.

Mr Aliyu Maigoro, the newly-elected Chairman of Campus Monitoring Committee, Nasarawa State chapter, gave the assurance in his acceptance speech after he emerged winner at the First Elective Congress of the association.

Maigoro also pledged to work assiduously to ensure that Nigerian universities were acting in a way that would promote academic interests and the welfare of students.

“I strongly believe that the welfare of students is key to attaining academic excellence.

“It is therefore imperative and crucial for students to elect capable and workaholic persons that understand their interests and are committed to safeguarding such interests,” he said.

He disclosed a plan to ensure a strong synergy and collaboration with all…