Darts: Delta hosts 2nd GHEII Open Championship — Official

By Georgina Adegbie

Secretary-General, Darts Federation of Nigeria (DFN), Etim Udokang, says Delta will host the second edition of Global Harmony Envoy International Initiative (GHEII) National Darts Open Championship.

Udokang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that eight darters per state and some clubs are expected to participate in the championship from March 24, to March 26.

NAN reports that the championship will be preceded by a technical course also at the same venue from March 20, to March 23.

The Secretary-General said participants from all 36 states and FCT as well as Military and Para-Military Clubs would be part of the three-day event.

“This year’s event will be more interesting than the first edition which was held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“The second edition will hold at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta. The president of the Federation Rita Oyoku has promised to make the Championship an annual…