Delta govt. empowers 814 girls to boost job creation

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Delta State Government has empowered 814 young women with skills and starter packs as part of its job and wealth creation programmes in the state.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa who addressed the beneficiaries at the graduation of the 2021/2022 Girls’ Entrepreneurship and Skills Training Programme (GEST) in Asaba, said that 814 graduated out of the 900 that participated.

Okowa said that 70 had extension while 16 participants failed the programme.

He said his administration’s passion for girl-child empowerment was predicated on the need to break away from issues of gender discrimination, poverty and low self-esteem among young women.

Okowa said that empowerment of the girl-child was essential to uplift the economic and social status of traditionally under-privileged girls in society.

He noted that empowerment of the girl-child from…