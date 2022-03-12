Getting the Apo-Karshi Road for economic, social benefit of FCT residents

By Ismail Abdulaziz

The Apo-Karshi stretch road was first awarded at the cost of N6.4 billion to Kakatar Engineering. The road project is aimed at reducing the hardship experienced daily by commuters coming into the Federal Capital City from the AYA-Nyanya-Mararaba-Keffi road in the FCT and Nasarawa State.

Work on the project stopped after the 2015 general election, but on assumption of office as FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, on May 2015, ordered the contractor back to the site to continue with the construction of the Apo-Karshi road project.

Karshi-Apo road contract was awarded to Kakatar by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) at the sum of N6, 355, 609, 124.53, on Jan. 19, 2011, but actual work commenced on March 23, 2011.

An official had revealed that: “A substantial part of the road has already been completed. What is happening is that there is about 200 metres not…